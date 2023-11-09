Top 9 Indian comedy web series on Netflix to watch in 2023
Comedy Premiere League (2021) - Teams consisting of sixteen of India's funniest comedians compete to be named the ultimate comedy champions.
Decoupled (2021) - In an attempt to celebrate their impending divorce, a writer and his spouse throw a party that exposes other absurd relationships in their world.
Kota Factory (2029-2021) - It's one of the best web series comedies from India. The challenges that aspiring IIT-JEEs face on a daily basis are emphasized.
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (2020) - A young woman named "Beanie" makes the decision to give up her well-organized life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. The Indian comedy series revolves around Beanie's life.
Ladies up (2020) - Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, and Niveditha Prakasam, four young Indian comedians, are featured in an Indian comedy series that features unrestrained humour.
Masaba Masaba (2020) - Masaba Gupta’s unique background, the several worlds she navigates—including those of fashion and family—and her re-entry into the dating scene are all explored
Mismatched (2020) - An Indian comedy sitcom depicting two characters that aren’t compatible with one another contrasts romanticism.
Little Things (2016) - The 20-something live-in couple in this Netflix original Indian comedy series navigates the highs and lows of modern Mumbai life, work, relationships, and self-discovery.
Hasmukh (2020) - An Indian comedy series featuring a shy, small-town comic's long-awaited big break takes an unexpected turn when the comic realizes that killing people is the only way he can continue to be on stage.
