Top 9 Indian films and web series inspired by actual events to watch on Netflix, Amazon prime and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
The Nirbhaya case is a delicate topic that Netflix addressed with ‘Delhi Crime’.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Posham Pa is an original psychological thriller on Zee5, which tells the story of two sisters, Seema Gavit and Renuka Shinde, who committed a horrible act after receiving encouragement from their mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Following a terrorist mastermind who is plotting terrorist attacks on India is the central theme of Neeraj Pandey's Disney Plus Hotstar series Special Ops.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The true narrative of a well-known gangster in the criminal underworld of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, serves as the basis for the film Rangbaaz.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Forgotten Army, an Amazon India Original film, is based on a section of The Indian National Army by Subhash Chandra Bose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Burari Deaths: House of Secrets, the Netflix documentary series sheds light on the events that occurred in Burari in 2018 when a family's eleven members were discovered dead inside a house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udham Singh, in this another biography on Amazon Prime Video, which was directed by Shoojit Sircar where Vicky Kaushal plays Sardar Udham Singh. He was a rebel and warrior for Indian freedom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an awful calamity after a deadly gas leak from a Bhopal industry is the main story of The Railway Men, available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal, on Netflix, is a highly inspirational film about Geeta Phogat and her journey of wrestling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal, Joram, Salaar: Top 9 most anticipated new movies in December 2023