Top 9 Indian movies with one day storyline to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (Amazon Prime Video) - A dark comedy-drama following the adventures of two individuals over one night in Mumbai.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
NH 10 (JioCinema) - A gripping thriller that unfolds in a day and depicts a woman's struggle for justice.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa (Amazon Prime Video) - An action drama revolving around a prisoner who is set free but on the same night gets embroiled in another crime.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday (Netflix) - A gripping thriller revolving around a common man's efforts to expose corruption within a single day.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Kaminey (Netflix) - A crime drama following twin brothers' misadventures and conflicts that unfold over a day.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi (Disney+ Hotstar) - An action-packed thriller primarily set during one night involving a prisoner's bid for freedom.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
96 (Amazon Prime Video) - A poignant romantic film showcasing a reunion of childhood sweethearts over a single day.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Barah Aana (Amazon Prime Video) - A narrative that largely takes place within a day, focusing on the lives of three individuals involved in a crime.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Jallikattu (Amazon Prime Video) - A compelling drama centered around an escaped buffalo and the chaos it creates within a village during one day.
Source:Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Did Amitabh Bhachchan really unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram?
Find Out More