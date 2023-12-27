Top 9 Indian OTT releases of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more before the year ends

Mission Majnu on Netflix created a lot of buzz as it showed India’s one of the biggest covert missions.

Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a huge gift by releasing Pathaan on OTT.

Watch Yami Gautam, Sharad Kelkar and Sunny Kaushal in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

Sonakshi Sinha gave a ‘damdaar’ performance in Dahaad alongside Vijay Varma.

Shahid made his OTT debut by releasing Farzi on Amazon prime Videos.

Out of the box series, Guns and Gulaabs is a dark comedy drama which is highly recommendable.

Tabu owned the screens with her presence in Khufia, streaming on Netflix.

The Good Wife- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is a legal drama which featured Kajol as one of the main leads and was highly loved by her fans.

Made in Heaven was a hot topic and viewers streamed it heavily online.

