Top 9 initial signs that suggest Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana might be the next Blockbuster epic

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Ramayana is a much-awaited upcoming movie set around the epic Indian mythology, Ramayan.

There are many signs that point towards the potential success of Ramayana.

The love for Ramayana and other mythological movies is real among the Indian audience and the past record of these movies speaks for itself.

The success of the OG Ramyana show by Ramanand Sagar during the pandemic is an example of the same.

The films has an ensemble cast starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

KGF star Yash is also reportedly starring in the movie as he takes up the role of the lead antagonist, Ravan.

The movie will be made under the helm of Nitesh Tiwari who has previously directed movies like, Dangal, Chhichhore, Bhoothnath Returns and more.

Ranbir Kapoor also recently shared his amazing transformation potentially for the role of Ram, increasing the anticipation among fans.

Adipurush was one of the recent movies that was inspired from Ramayana.

The movie’s failure could be a good learning experience for the makers of Ramayana to know what works and what doesn’t.

