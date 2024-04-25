Top 9 initial signs that suggest Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana might be the next Blockbuster epic
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Ramayana is a much-awaited upcoming movie set around the epic Indian mythology, Ramayan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There are many signs that point towards the potential success of Ramayana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The love for Ramayana and other mythological movies is real among the Indian audience and the past record of these movies speaks for itself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The success of the OG Ramyana show by Ramanand Sagar during the pandemic is an example of the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The films has an ensemble cast starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF star Yash is also reportedly starring in the movie as he takes up the role of the lead antagonist, Ravan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie will be made under the helm of Nitesh Tiwari who has previously directed movies like, Dangal, Chhichhore, Bhoothnath Returns and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor also recently shared his amazing transformation potentially for the role of Ram, increasing the anticipation among fans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush was one of the recent movies that was inspired from Ramayana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie’s failure could be a good learning experience for the makers of Ramayana to know what works and what doesn’t.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood actresses who stopped acting after marriage
Find Out More