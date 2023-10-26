Top 9 interesting web series about lawyers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

These engaging web series about lawyers and courtroom drama are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

The Trial on Disney+Hotstar

The web series starring Kajol is the adaptation of The Good Wife. It is a courtroom drama that sees Kajol as a lawyer who has to start everything from scratch as her husband is imprisoned.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+Hotstar

It is a Hindi crime thriller with Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer, fighting a case of a young boy who has been accused of murdering his sister.

Code M on JioCinema

Starring Jennifer Winget, the story is of an Army lawyer who has to investigate a very twisted case.

Suits on Netflix

Of course, one of the best series about lawyers, Suits has to be on the list.

Law & Order on Amzon Prime Video

The show revolves around police officers and lawyers who work together to maintain Law & Order.

Your Honor on SonyLiv

The story revolves around a judge who goes to lengths to save his son.

Better Call Saul on Netflix

The series is about a con artist turning into an attorney. It is a spin-off of character Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.

Guilty Minds on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar as a lawyer, this courtroom drama will keep you hooked throughout.

The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series is about a small time lawyer who runs his agency from his car. Season 2 is also available.

Illegal - Justice, Out of Order on JioCinema

It is yet another engaging courtroom drama that follows the story of an idealist lawyer, Niharika Singh.

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati on Zee5

The courtroom drama revolves around a Naval Commander who shoots a civilian after getting to know about his wife's affair. Sumeet Vyas plays a character inspired by layer Ram Jethmalani.

Trial by Fire on Netflix

Trial By Fire is also a courtroom drama narrating the story of a parents fighting to bring justice to their kids who lost lives in fire at Uphaar cinema hall.

