Top 9 interesting web series about lawyers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

These engaging web series about lawyers and courtroom drama are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
The web series starring Kajol is the adaptation of The Good Wife. It is a courtroom drama that sees Kajol as a lawyer who has to start everything from scratch as her husband is imprisoned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a Hindi crime thriller with Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer, fighting a case of a young boy who has been accused of murdering his sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Jennifer Winget, the story is of an Army lawyer who has to investigate a very twisted case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Of course, one of the best series about lawyers, Suits has to be on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show revolves around police officers and lawyers who work together to maintain Law & Order.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story revolves around a judge who goes to lengths to save his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is about a con artist turning into an attorney. It is a spin-off of character Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar as a lawyer, this courtroom drama will keep you hooked throughout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series is about a small time lawyer who runs his agency from his car. Season 2 is also available.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is yet another engaging courtroom drama that follows the story of an idealist lawyer, Niharika Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The courtroom drama revolves around a Naval Commander who shoots a civilian after getting to know about his wife's affair. Sumeet Vyas plays a character inspired by layer Ram Jethmalani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trial By Fire is also a courtroom drama narrating the story of a parents fighting to bring justice to their kids who lost lives in fire at Uphaar cinema hall.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!