Top 9 K-pop songs of 2023, is your fav on the list?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
The moving message of "Your City" by Jung Yong Hwa is relatable because of the way the singer conveys hope even in the face of parting.
Meanwhile, "Smoke" by Dynamicduo and Lee Youngji saw a comeback because of the viral dance challenge that was inspired by the song.
"Smoke Sprite," a collaboration between YoON! and RM, is a twisted fairytale romance that combines crunchy music with a hypnotic narrative.
In the rap and vocal passages, iKON's "U" preserves the group's distinctive confidence while introducing a fresh feeling of freedom and pleasure.
The song "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife" by LE SSERAFIM features house-inspired sounds with a thundering beat that encourages dancing.
The song "Super" by SEVENTEEN exhibits the group's ability in genre transitions as it skillfully combines a party-rap beat with epic EDM vibes.
Crush's song "Hmm-cheat" has beatboxing, a gurgling bass line, and cowbell percussion, evoking the hip-hop-infused boy band songs of the 1990s.
With a stomping pace, sing-along chorus, and soaring vocal harmonies, IVE's "I Am" radiates irrepressible intensity.
Jimin's "Like Crazy" transports listeners to a realm of grandeur and mystery with its neon-heavy production.
