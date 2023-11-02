Top 9 Kannada crime thriller films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

List of Kannada thriller films that are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana on Zee5 is about two friends who turn bitter enemies due to hunger of power.

Chambal on Amazon Prime Video is about an honest IAS officer who becomes a target in corrupted system.

Kavaludaari is about a traffic constable who finds three skulls near Metro site. He then solves the mystery with the help of an ex-police officer.

Devaki on Amazon Prime Video is about a single mother whose daughter goes missing in Kolkata.

KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video has everything - action, thrill, romance and more.

Mahira on Amazon Prime Video is also about a mother doing everything possible to save her daughter from assassins.

Birbal movie on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who takes up a case of a bar employee who is falsely accused in a murder case.

Shiva Rajkumar starrer Kavacha is about a blind man saving his adopted daughter from a serial killer. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

U-Turn on Netflix is about deaths of people flouting traffic rules. As a reporter uncovers the mystery, she becomes a suspect.

Nanna Prakara is on Amazon Prime Video. The Kannada film is about a police officer investigating mysterious deaths of two girls.

