Top 9 Korean actors who are perfect couple goals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
While filming his "1 AM" music video, Taeyang met Min Hyo Rin, who is now his wife. She was suggested to be in Taeyang's music video by his closest buddy G-Dragon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On October 8, 2004, Jinusean's Sean tied the knot with actress Jung Hye Young. Since then, they have welcomed four children into their union and have built a solid reputation as a loving family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As a well-known performer, HaHa has appeared on several hit variety shows, such as "Running Man," and Byul is a long-time professional solo singer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2013 saw Rain and Kim Tae Hee come out as a couple for the first time. Rain has frequently brought up his repeated rejections from Kim Tae Hee, his current wife, in interviews.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since they starred in the popular series "Crash Landing on You" in 2019, fans have been hoping for the Powerhouse couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, to be together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Through a mutual friend, Jo Jung Suk and Gummy were first introduced, and music was what drew them closer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Hyo Jin and Yoo Ji Tae have a lengthy, loving past together. Before they started dating, the two were close friends for a long time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being married in 2013, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young are parents to two kids. While filming a series, the two crossed paths.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Because Yeon Jung Hoon took Han Ga In from the entertainment world during the time of their marriage, jokingly he gained a reputation as a robber.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Secret Korean hair care hacks for beautiful looking hair
Find Out More