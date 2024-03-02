Top 9 Korean actors who are ruling the K drama industry
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Hyun Bin: Known for his parts in "Crash Landing on You" and "Secret Garden," Hyun Bin has gained popularity as a leading man because of his endearing performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With hits like "Itaewon Class" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," Park Seo-joon has cemented his place in the public eye as a dynamic actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min-ho, who first gained notoriety with "Boys Over Flowers," has since wowed viewers with his parts in "The Heirs" and "The King: Eternal Monarch."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Soo-hyun: Well-known for his parts in "My Love from the Star" and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Kim Soo-hyun has won widespread praise for his charisma and acting skills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong-ki: Best recognized for his part in "Descendants of the Sun," Song Joong-ki is a sought-after leading man due to his charisma and skill on film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ji Chang-wook: Thanks to his versatility, Ji Chang-wook has gained a devoted fan base, appearing in everything from romantic comedies to action-packed dramas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Bo-gum: Known for his parts in "Reply 1988" and "Love in the Moonlight," Park Bo-gum has won over fans with his genuine performances and friendly grin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gong Yoo: Known for his legendary performance in "Goblin," Gong Yoo's powerful demeanor has solidified his place among the industry's best actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Jong-suk: Thanks to his well-known parts in dramas like "Pinocchio" and "While You Were Sleeping," Lee Jong-suk is a well-known figure in the K-drama industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood films to watch on OTT after a breakdown
Find Out More