Top 9 Korean comedies to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Young Lady and Gentleman: A vibrant young lady with a large heart takes on the role of live-in tutor for a wealthy family that has recently experienced a loss.
See You in my 19th Life: Reincarnations of Ban Ji-eum are limitless. She dedicates the next life to finding her grown-up childhood love, though, after her eighteenth life is cut short.
Good Manager: With a new corporate job, an accountant with skill at taking away money accidentally becomes a hero to his peers.
Hotel Del Luna: An elite hotelier learns about the establishment's ancient owner and her peculiar world when he accepts an invitation to manage a hotel for dead souls.
Love to Hate You: Love means nothing to an A-list actor who mistrusts women and a lawyer who hates losing to men unless they are made to date each other.
Business Proposal: In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go all wrong when he turns out to be her CEO and makes a proposal.
Alchemy of Souls: A man from a wealthy family approaches a powerful witch disguised as a blind woman, asking for her assistance in altering his fate.
Cinderella and the Four Knights: After attracting the attention of a prosperous man, feisty Ha-won is employed to take care of his three immature grandsons until she can mold them into adults.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim: A prideful executive who seems to have it all receives heartbreaking news when his qualified personal assistant declares her resignation.
