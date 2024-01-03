Top 9 Korean Dramas and films on OTT that will take you back to the 90’s era
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Reply1997, Reply1994, and Reply 1988 make up the "Reply" series. Three outstanding dramas that are jewels in the Korean television business are unquestionably masterpieces.
"Life on Mars" would be the ideal choice if you enjoy thrillers over slice-of-life stories.
"Girls' Generation 1979," which is set in Daegu in the 1970s and stars WJSN's Bona in the lead role, follows a group of young girls as they mature and learn to manage their emotions.
"Go Back Couple" evokes a multitude of emotions in its audience, with one experiencing a single drama.
“Twinkling Watermelon” uses popular 90s components, such K-pop music and beepers, to create a nostalgic atmosphere.
"Twenty-Five Twenty-One" chronicles Na Hee-do's life, showing how she grows from a little child to an adult. She is portrayed as a high school girl in this 1998-set story.
The plot of Kim Ki-ho and Lee Jin-suk's 1995 film "Hotel" has elements of a traditional K-drama, or time travel drama.
The 80-year friendship, love, and betrayal that a writer, a ghostwriter, and a fan experience are the subjects of "Chicago Typewriter."
Everything is there in "Mr. Sunshine"—a gripping plot, outstanding performances, intricate sets, and historical attire.
