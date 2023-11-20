Top 9 Korean dramas based on Novels
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim hits all the right emotions. The film's female lead is a capable professional who leaves to take care of herself, leaving the male lead to pursue her.
The Red Sleeve has a few romantic moments, but because of the nature of the narrative, it is mostly heartbreaking.
Based on a novel by Jung Eun-gwol, Sungkyunkwan Scandal became a cult classic when it came to Korean dramas after it was released.
Love in the Moonlight's story and performances are the main reasons it was one of the most well-liked dramas. The series depicts the romance between a prince and a eunuch.
One of the historical K-dramas, Moon Embracing the Sun, is based on Jung Eun-gwol's book of the same name.
‘Her Private Life’ is entertaining to watch on screen, even though it delves into the escapism elements by having the two leads fall in love while working together.
River Where the Moon Rises is based on a traditional Korean folktale and a novel by Choi Sagyu.
Anna, which is based on a book by Jung Han-A, features Bae Suzy in the title role of Anna.
If you're not in the mood for anything heavier right now, So I Married the Anti-Fan is the perfect show to watch because it's a lighthearted drama.
