Top 9 Korean dramas on doctor themed romance
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Doctor Romantic (Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim): A talented but quirky surgeon guides aspiring medical professionals while resolving personal issues and discovering love.
Doctor Stranger: In this high-stakes medical thriller, a North Korean doctor who is defecting to South Korea gets caught up in a web of political intrigue and romance.
Emergency Couple: Amid medical crisis, a pair of divorced doctors find themselves rekindling their romantic relationship while working together in the same emergency department.
Hospital Playlist: In this endearing slice-of-life drama, friendship, romance, and the everyday lives of doctors collide.
Good Doctor: A child prodigy with autism who grows up to become a pediatric surgeon navigates acceptance and love while dealing with professional and personal obstacles.
Doctor John: A morally complicated physician who solves medical riddles and discovers romance in the middle of moral conundrums.
Cross: In an attempt to exact revenge on a dishonest pharmaceutical company, a physician finds himself entangled in a perilous game of passion and justice.
Blood: A vampire physician navigates medical emergencies and develops feelings for a human physician while fighting to keep his identity a secret.
Live Up to Your Name: A doctor of traditional medicine time-travels to the present, when, despite facing medical obstacles, he falls in love with a contemporary surgeon.
