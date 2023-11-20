Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT that'll go perfectly well with your hot chocolate this winter
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Behind Your Touch - The lead character of this paranormal crime comedy is a woman who develops psychometry, the ability to see someone's memories through touch.
Crash Course in Romance - This humorous television drama centers on Nam Haeng-sun, a former athlete who now owns a side dish shop and has an infectious smile and boundless energy.
Physical: 100 - One hundred participants—of different ages, races, and genders—will compete in a variety of fitness tests to see who has the "ideal physique."
In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal - With the release of its first true crime docuseries set in Korea, Netflix is uniting fans of K-content and true crime.
Queenmaker - This series is definitely one of the most loved among the others, especially for women as it talks about two skillful ladies.
Boys over Flowers - The four richest boys, known as F4, bully a poor girl who attends Shin Hwa High, an elite school.
Five School - Sang Tae, a marketing manager who is widowed and has two children, develops feelings for Mi Jung, a coworker.
I Am - This web drama portrays the process by which the Android robot named "Annie" learns the value of friendship, family, and romantic feelings.
Risky Romance - A surgeon and an endocrinologist star in the medical drama Risky Romance.
