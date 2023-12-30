Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT to get a good dose of laughter

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

You will absolutely enjoy The Fiery Priest if you enjoy strange people and ridiculous comic book face expressions.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a treat to watch with your loved ones for a funny evening.

The protagonist of My Only Love Song is Song Soo Jong, an arrogant and money-hungry actress whose life is flipped upside down when she falls through a time portal.

Rooftop Prince follows Crown Prince Yi Gak as he’s transported from the Chosun Dynasty to modern-day Seoul from where his main journey begins.

If you enjoy outrageous slapstick humor, check out The Sound of Your Heart.

You might want to switch on Welcome to Waikiki if you'd prefer a sweet, laid-back comedy.

In Shopping King Louie, contrary things tend to attract and amusing misunderstandings occur throughout the show.

Nothing beats a classic romantic comedy like She Was Pretty.

In Suspicious Partner, an unfortunate mistake leads a prosecutor and a trainee together, and they discover that their pasts are deeply entwined.

