Top 9 Korean dramas showcasing superpowers in its best form
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Where Stars Land-A love drama that centers on the lives of passengers and staff at an airport. It looks at secrets, love, and personal development.
Bride of the Water God-A water god who descends to Earth and falls in love with a human is the subject of this fantastical tale.
Love in time-A contemporary woman unintentionally returns to ancient China in this time-travel story. She negotiates romanticism, intrigue at the palace, and historical riddles.
Angels last mission love-A sour ballerina needs an angel to guide her into love. The drama features themes of celestial bodies, humor, and romance.
Bangkok vampire-A drama that combines aspects of the paranormal with detective work. Bangkok is the crossroads of urban legends, vampires, and detectives.
Hotel del Luna-A haunting motel with a lovely but erratic owner. Spirits seeking resolution are among the guests. There's a lot of romance, suspense, and gorgeous imagery.
My girlfriend is a Gumiho-A college student unintentionally lets a cunning gumiho (nine-tailed fox) out of a painting in this charming romantic comedy. Their peculiar bond develops.
Perfume-A forty-year-old lady is given a second shot at life when she uses a mystical perfume to change back into her younger self. Romance, comedy, and self-discovery follow.
The King: Eternal Monarch-A vision of a parallel universe in which a contemporary investigator travels between dimensions to encounter a monarch.
