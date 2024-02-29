Top 9 Korean dramas that became popular because of their controversies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
River where the moon rises- the male lead reportedly bullied one of his classmates which created a bug controversy.
Goblin- the main controversy sparked because of the age gap which the leads shared.
Racket Boys- Indonesian fans asked for an apology from the drama makers for showcasing their country in a negative way.
My mister- the main leads who were to romance each other shared an age gap which became the new gossip.
Joseon Exorcist- many fans had filled complaints as they believed the show depicted history in a different way.
Vincenzo- Korean fans were disappointed to see a Chinese brand’s dish which the actors were apparently seen eating.
Mr. sunshine- fans were disappointed as they thought the show featured inaccurate incidents from history.
Backstreet Rookies- many complaints were filed against this show regarding the kind of content it showed.
The King: The Eternal Monarch- this show was in the news because it used visuals similar to Japanese temples.
