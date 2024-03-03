Top 9 Korean dramas that feel like therapy
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Hospital Playlist: Encourages empathy and gratitude by offering a reassuring window into the lives of committed medical personnel.
Reply1988: Warming and nostalgic, conjuring up memories of bygone eras and a sense of community.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: compassionate examination of mental health issues that provides viewers with comfort and comprehension.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: uplifting and encouraging, honoring friendship, personal development, and self-love.
My Mister: Reflective and poignant, it explores the intricacies of interpersonal relationships and perseverance.
When the Camellia Blooms is a moving and comforting story that highlights the strength of forgiveness, love, and second chances.
Escape-themed and romantic, Crash Landing on You immerses viewers in a world of romance, adventure, and cultural discovery.
Goblin: Enchanting and insightful, combining themes of fate, atonement, and enduring love.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a fun and uplifting film that blends humor and romance with themes of female empowerment and strength.
