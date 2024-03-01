Top 9 Korean dramas to enjoy for every mood

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Set in the world of collegiate athletics, "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo" is a touching story of love and transition.

Dramatic crime drama "Signal" shows cold case solving is the joint effort of detectives from many eras.

The nostalgic depiction of family and friendship in a Seoul neighborhood in the late 1980s is found in "Reply 1988."

The story of "Goblin" revolves around a cursed goblin and his mortal bride, creating an enthralling blend of romance and fantasy.

An epic story woven together with romance and political intrigue, "Mr. Sunshine" takes place in the late 1800s.

"Healer": An enigmatic night courier discovers secrets and falls in love in this suspenseful thriller.

"Age of Youth (Hello, My Twenties!)" follows five college students as they navigate friendship and maturity, documenting their struggles and victories.

"Uncontrollably Fond" is a moving story about a celebrity and a producer who had experienced tragedy in the past.

The hilarious romantic comedy "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" centers on a woman possessing extraordinary strength and her CEO employer.

