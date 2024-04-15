Top 9 Korean dramas to enter the world of zombies

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

In the zombie outbreak film All of Us Are Dead, high school students struggle to survive.

Kingdom: A prince battles an enigmatic plague while historical drama collides with zombies.

A dysfunctional family manages a zombie outbreak in their community in the show The Odd Family.

Dark Hole: A mutant-infested city that becomes a battlefield for survival.

Alive: A man battles to survive during a zombie outbreak while confined to his apartment.

Happiness: In a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic world, survivors look for happiness.

Zombie Detective: A detective who is undead and works to solve murders while managing his state.

Travelers fight to survive a zombie-infested in the series Train to Busan.

Zombieverse: When survivors pass through portals, zombies from other timelines come to life.

