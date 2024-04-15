Top 9 Korean dramas to enter the world of zombies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
In the zombie outbreak film All of Us Are Dead, high school students struggle to survive.
Kingdom: A prince battles an enigmatic plague while historical drama collides with zombies.
A dysfunctional family manages a zombie outbreak in their community in the show The Odd Family.
Dark Hole: A mutant-infested city that becomes a battlefield for survival.
Alive: A man battles to survive during a zombie outbreak while confined to his apartment.
Happiness: In a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic world, survivors look for happiness.
Zombie Detective: A detective who is undead and works to solve murders while managing his state.
Travelers fight to survive a zombie-infested in the series Train to Busan.
Zombieverse: When survivors pass through portals, zombies from other timelines come to life.
