Top 9 Korean dramas to watch if you are a beginner on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Exceptional lawyer Woo Young-woo, a new hire at a prestigious law firm, takes on challenges both inside and outside of the courtroom.
Dr. Romantic: A virtuoso surgeon who is eccentric and triple board certified quits his elite job in Seoul to work as a mentor for aspiring doctors at a provincial hospital.
Oh My Venus: An attractive personal trainer helps a lawyer who was dumped by her 15-year boyfriend for gaining weight so she can get in shape and start a new chapter in her life.
Crash Course in Romance: When her daughter tries to enroll in a celebrity math instructor's class, a well-meaning mother must navigate the competitive world of private education.
The King’s Affection: His twin sister succeeds to the throne after the crown prince is assassinated, but she makes every effort to conceal her identity and her love for her first love.
Squid Game: Hundreds of low-income participants accept an odd invitation to play kid's games. A tempting prize with extremely high stakes is waiting for them inside.
The Silent Sea: Space explorers attempt to recover samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in top-secret information during a risky 24-hour mission on the moon.
My Love from the Star: After visiting Earth 400 years ago, an alien is nearly able to return to his home planet, but he becomes attached to a well-known actress and doesn't want to leave.
Reply 1988: Through the lives of five families and their five teenage children who reside in a small Seoul neighborhood, take a nostalgic trip back to the late 1980s.
