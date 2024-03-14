Top 9 Korean dramas whose supernatural plot is too mesmerizing

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Popular fantasy drama Goblin tells the story of a goblin who is cursed with immortality and yearns for love and forgiveness.

A fantasy series called The Tale of the Nine-Tailed delves into the myth of the nine-tailed fox.

The Witch's Dinner is an enigmatic drama centered on a witches-only restaurant.

A manhwa about a water god and his human bride is the basis for the romantic fantasy serial Bride of the Water God.

A real estate agent with ghost-communication skills is the focus of the eerie thriller Great Real Estate.

A historical fantasy series centered on supernatural entities and their conflicts, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is set in ancient Korea.

In Zombie Detective, a zombie turns detective to learn the truth about his past. It's a unique mix of mystery and humor.

An updated version of the traditional Journey to the West featuring supernatural aspects is called A Korean Odyssey.

A ghost that inhabits a woman's body is the subject of the humorous romantic comedy Oh My Ghost.

