Top 9 Korean dramas whose supernatural plot is too mesmerizing
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Popular fantasy drama Goblin tells the story of a goblin who is cursed with immortality and yearns for love and forgiveness.
A fantasy series called The Tale of the Nine-Tailed delves into the myth of the nine-tailed fox.
The Witch's Dinner is an enigmatic drama centered on a witches-only restaurant.
A manhwa about a water god and his human bride is the basis for the romantic fantasy serial Bride of the Water God.
A real estate agent with ghost-communication skills is the focus of the eerie thriller Great Real Estate.
A historical fantasy series centered on supernatural entities and their conflicts, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is set in ancient Korea.
In Zombie Detective, a zombie turns detective to learn the truth about his past. It's a unique mix of mystery and humor.
An updated version of the traditional Journey to the West featuring supernatural aspects is called A Korean Odyssey.
A ghost that inhabits a woman's body is the subject of the humorous romantic comedy Oh My Ghost.
