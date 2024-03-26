Top 9 Korean dramas with most heard soundtracks

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

An engrossing military romance with a soundtrack full of poignant ballads and upbeat anthems is Descendants of the Sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Itaewon Class: Set in the colorful streets of Seoul, this story of revenge and redemption features a varied music that spans from indie rock to hip-hop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hotel Del Luna: A mysterious romance that is enhanced by a mesmerizing soundtrack that adds to the hotel's eerie atmosphere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The soundtrack of the cross-border romance Crash Landing on You combines upbeat pop songs and lovely ballads.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A charming romantic comedy that embodies youth and first love, Our Beloved Summer has sentimental music.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin) is a fantasy romance film that evokes a melancholy mood through its eerie soundtrack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hospital Playlist: A musical comedy with a lighthearted tone that revolves around the friendships and daily lives of doctors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty Five Twenty One is a romantic comedy about coming of age that takes place in the 1990s and has a soundtrack that honors the classic songs of the time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Garden: A beloved romantic comedy with an entrancing music that heightens the narrative's allure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT which were sold at a high rate

 

 Find Out More