Top 9 Korean dramas with supernatural elements
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
A Korean Odyssey is a contemporary retelling of the renowned Chinese novel "Journey to the West," incorporating romance, fantasy, and paranormal aspects.
The story of The Bride of Habaek is a romantic fantasy drama that centers on a water god and his human spouse.
In the romantic comedy The Master's Sun, a woman who is plagued by ghosts seeks comfort in the company of a man who can protect her from their presence. The story has a supernatural element.
A centuries-old ghost and the human manager of Hotel del Luna, a mystery hotel haunted by spirits, unexpectedly become friends in this visually spectacular fantasy tale.
In the suspenseful thriller Hellbound, supernatural beings condemn individuals to damnation.
A spooky thriller called The Guest centers on three people battling evil powers.
A paranormal drama called Sell Your Haunted House centers on a real estate agent who has the power to banish ghosts.
Goblin: A fantastical love tale spanning generations that tells the enduring tale of a cursed goblin and his mortal bride.
Legendary creatures can be found in the contemporary fantasy series Tale of the Nine-Tailed.
