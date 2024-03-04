Top 9 Korean shows on OTT with most-layered female lead characters
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Juvenile Justice on Netflix starring Kim Hye-Soo has one of the most intriguing female leads
Song Hye-Kyo has delivered career best work in The Glory on Netflix
Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix is also a poignantly-written show around autism
IU in Hotel Del Luna on Netflix was a combo of mystique, sass and fierceness
Penthouse on Netflix has some of the most interesting array of female characters
The World Of The Married on Netflix is driven by its female leads
Alchemy Of Souls on Netflix too has a strong female character played by Go Youn-jung
Thirty Nine on Netflix is a female-oriented show
The Red Sleeve with Seong Deok Im is a heart-breaking show
Vincenzo on Netflix has a sassy, bossy and charismatic character on Hong Cha-young
