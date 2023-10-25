Top 9 masaledaar South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These South Indian thrillers are a must watch for thorough entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Jailer on Amazon Prime Video

Rajinikanth's movie Jailer is among the most entertaining ones. His swag is unmatchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabali on Disney+Hotstar

Starring Rajinikanth, the story is of an aged gangster who seeks revenge from those who did him wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram on Dinsey+Hotstar

The film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi is an investigative thriller with major twists and turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Yash, KGF 2 has the most masaledaar dialogues, action sequences and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beast on Netflix

The film starring Thalapathy Vijay is about a RAW agent rescuing people from a hostage situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi on SonyLiv

The action crime thriller is about an ex-convict who is eager to meet his daughter but is interrupted by a drug raid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer on SonyLiv

Starring Mohanlal, it is an intense action crime thriller about power struggle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan on Dinsey+Hotstar

The movie is about a police officer who is on of a psychotic serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai on MX Player

The movie sees Dhanush in his most rugged avatar. It is about a carrom player who joins a team of gangsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Psycho on Netflix

This thriller will leave your minds boggled. It is about a blind man hunting for a psychopathic killer who has kidnapped his partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on MX Player

The movie filled with powerful dialogues and storyline will keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to when the superstar spoke about friendship, love and lust

 

 Find Out More