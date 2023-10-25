Top 9 masaledaar South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These South Indian thrillers are a must watch for thorough entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Rajinikanth's movie Jailer is among the most entertaining ones. His swag is unmatchable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Rajinikanth, the story is of an aged gangster who seeks revenge from those who did him wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi is an investigative thriller with major twists and turns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Yash, KGF 2 has the most masaledaar dialogues, action sequences and thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Thalapathy Vijay is about a RAW agent rescuing people from a hostage situation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action crime thriller is about an ex-convict who is eager to meet his daughter but is interrupted by a drug raid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Mohanlal, it is an intense action crime thriller about power struggle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about a police officer who is on of a psychotic serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie sees Dhanush in his most rugged avatar. It is about a carrom player who joins a team of gangsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This thriller will leave your minds boggled. It is about a blind man hunting for a psychopathic killer who has kidnapped his partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie filled with powerful dialogues and storyline will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
