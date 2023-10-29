Top 9 mind boggling sci-fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Inception to Tik Tik Tik: Top sci-fi films to watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
The story of Jake Sully and Ney'tiri's lives in Pandora is one of the greatest sci-fi film made by James Cameron.
Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and more. It is about a man named Cobb who gets information from entering into people's dreams.
Starring Matthew McConaughey, the film is about an ex-NASA pilot who has to find a new planet for humans to survive.
A Hindi sci-fi thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is about a man taking up an illegal oxygen deal in dystopian future of 2067.
Yet another sci-fi action film that is highly acclaimed is The Matrix. It is a franchise consisting of four films and it seriously leaves your minds boggled.
The film narrates the story of five students who take up the charge to save earth from aliens.
Talking about aliens, Hindi film PK saw Aamir Khan as an alien who is trapped on Earth. It has a strong message to share.
The Tamil sci-fi action thriller is about a police officer who gets stuck in a time loop.
The Tamil sci-fi film starring Jayam Ravi is about a team who is on a mission to save Earth from an advancing asteroid.
One of the best films by Christopher Nolan is Tenet. One may want to watch it several times. It is about time intervention.
The story is about a Comanche woman who is trying to save the world from aliens.
This one is for all those who like sci-fi with Bollywood twist. It is a superhero sci-fi film starring Shah Rukh Khan. He essays the role of a game developer in the film.
