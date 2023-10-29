Top 9 mind boggling sci-fi films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

From Inception to Tik Tik Tik: Top sci-fi films to watch on OTT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+Hotstar

The story of Jake Sully and Ney'tiri's lives in Pandora is one of the greatest sci-fi film made by James Cameron.

Inception on JioCinema

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and more. It is about a man named Cobb who gets information from entering into people's dreams.

Interstellar on JioCinema

Starring Matthew McConaughey, the film is about an ex-NASA pilot who has to find a new planet for humans to survive.

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video

A Hindi sci-fi thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is about a man taking up an illegal oxygen deal in dystopian future of 2067.

The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video

Yet another sci-fi action film that is highly acclaimed is The Matrix. It is a franchise consisting of four films and it seriously leaves your minds boggled.

The Darkest Hour on Amazon Prime Video

The film narrates the story of five students who take up the charge to save earth from aliens.

PK on Netflix

Talking about aliens, Hindi film PK saw Aamir Khan as an alien who is trapped on Earth. It has a strong message to share.

Mannadu on SonyLiv

The Tamil sci-fi action thriller is about a police officer who gets stuck in a time loop.

Tik Tik Tik on Disney+Hotstar

The Tamil sci-fi film starring Jayam Ravi is about a team who is on a mission to save Earth from an advancing asteroid.

Tenet on Amazon Prime Video

One of the best films by Christopher Nolan is Tenet. One may want to watch it several times. It is about time intervention.

Prey on Disney+Hotstar

The story is about a Comanche woman who is trying to save the world from aliens.

Ra.One on Zee5

This one is for all those who like sci-fi with Bollywood twist. It is a superhero sci-fi film starring Shah Rukh Khan. He essays the role of a game developer in the film.

