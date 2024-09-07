Top 9 most educated Bollywood celebrities who aced their academics like a pro

From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan; here is a list of stars who have aced in academics.
Kriti Sanon completed her Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida.
Shah Rukh Khan graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hansraj College, Delhi University and studied Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia.
Randeep Hooda graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Delhi University and has a Bachelor's Degree in marketing followed by a Master’s Degree in business management and human resource management.
John Abraham completed his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Jai Hind College and also did MBA from Mumbai Educational Trust.
Parineeti Chopra completed her Honours degree in Economics from Manchester Business School in the UK.
Vidya Balan graduated in sociology from St. Xavier's College and has a Master’s Degree from the University of Mumbai.
Soha Ali Khan has a Bachelor’s degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford University and has a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Sara Ali Khan completed her Bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Columbia University in New York.
Amitabh Bachchan pursued his education at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University and has has a degree in Science.
