Top 9 most-expensive Bollywood divorces of all time
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
With the recent divorce rumours between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stakovic, we take a look at some of the most expensive divorces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were neighbours who eloped in 1986. After 16 years, they divorced with a rumored ₹50 crore settlement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married despite their age difference. After 12 years, they divorced with a rumored ₹5 crore settlement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan met Sussanne Khan at a traffic signal and later fell in love. After 13 years of marriage, they divorced with rumored alimony of ₹400 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani dated for 3 years before marrying in 2000. They divorced after 16 years and remain good friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rumored to have fallen for Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra divorced Payal in 2009 with a rumored ₹50 crore settlement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor faced mental and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws and her ex-husband had to buy bonds worth ₹14 crore for the children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhudeva’s affair with Nayanthara led to his divorce from Ramlath. He gave her properties and ₹10 lakh in alimony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rumors of affairs surfaced in Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora and they divorced with Malaika receiving a rumored ₹10-15 crore settlement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt married Rhea Pillai in 1998 but divorced in 2005. He gave her a Bandra apartment, a car, and financial support.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Inside Out 2, watch Top 8 emotional films on OTT today
Find Out More