Top 9 most horrifying Indian movies on sexual crimes
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani films are a chilling reminder of brutal crimes against women
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15 was a grim tale of how caste oppression makes women soft targets of sexual crimes
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luv Ranjan's Akaas Vaani was a thoughtful take on marital rape
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul on Netflix tells a story about child sexual abuse and its silent suffering
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insaf Ka Tarazu made in 1980 shows us why many women do not get justice in rape cases
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyaprem Ki Katha was a poignant tale of how victims of sexual assault live with lifelong trauma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka's character endures horrific marital rape with husband No. 3 played by late Irrfan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha and Vinod Mehra's Ghar shows the consequences of rape on a woman with brutal realism
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devashish Makhija's Ajji is a heart-wrenching movie on sex crimes on children
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood directors with most hit movies
Find Out More