Top 9 most horrifying Indian movies on sexual crimes

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani films are a chilling reminder of brutal crimes against women

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Article 15 was a grim tale of how caste oppression makes women soft targets of sexual crimes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luv Ranjan's Akaas Vaani was a thoughtful take on marital rape

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul on Netflix tells a story about child sexual abuse and its silent suffering

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Insaf Ka Tarazu made in 1980 shows us why many women do not get justice in rape cases

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyaprem Ki Katha was a poignant tale of how victims of sexual assault live with lifelong trauma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka's character endures horrific marital rape with husband No. 3 played by late Irrfan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha and Vinod Mehra's Ghar shows the consequences of rape on a woman with brutal realism

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devashish Makhija's Ajji is a heart-wrenching movie on sex crimes on children

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood directors with most hit movies

 

 Find Out More