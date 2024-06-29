Top 9 most iconic monologues in Bollywood movies
Sunny Deol's impassioned plea, Tareekh Pe Tareekh about the repeated delays in the justice system in Damini criticises the legal system.
Vidya Balan's fierce monologue Mera Naam Badnaam Hokar Hua Hai in The Dirty Picture challenges societal norms and stereotypes about women.
Shah Rukh Khan's motivational speech, Sattar Minute during the climax of Chak De! India inspires his team to seize their moment.
Amitabh Bachchan's impactful courtroom speech in Pink addresses consent and victim-blaming.
Shahid Kapoor expressed his concern about the people of Kashmir and the sufferings in the movie Haider.
Shah Rukh Khan delivered yet another special monologue in the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho which solidified his position as the King of Romance.
Kartik Aaryan’s Problem Kya Hai? rant on relationship issues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama became a cult hit, reflecting the frustrations of relationships.
Amitabh Bachchan's temple monologue of Aaj Khush To Bohot Hoge Tum? in Deewar solidified his image as Bollywood's Angry Young Man.
In A Wednesday!, Naseeruddin Shah’s character, fed up with living in fear, delivered the, I Am Just Stupid Common Man monologue.
