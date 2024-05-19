Top 9 most iconic side characters in Bollywood films that outshined main characters
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S played by Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai's loyal sidekick, became an iconic character.
Baburao in Hera Pheri played by Paresh Rawal with his quirky personality and hilarious antics, became a cult favorite.
Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna was played by Shakti Kapoor as a flamboyant villain remembered for iconic dialogues.
Silencer in 3 Idiots, Omi Vaidya's portrayal of Chatur Ramalingam, aka Silencer, brought a unique blend of humorous moments.
Bhiku Mhatre's intense and raw portrayal of a gangster in Satya overshadowed the main protagonist played by Manoj Bajpayee.
Manoj Bajpayee’s role as the fierce and ruthless Sardar Khan captivated audiences in Gangs of Wasseypur.
Abhishek Bachchan's subtle and mature portrayal of Robbie won hearts in Manmarziyaan.
Sher Khan played by Pran, a noble Pathan, became more popular than the lead in Zanjeer.
