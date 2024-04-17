Top 9 most iconic support roles in Bollywood movies that won everyone’s hearts
Nishant
| Apr 17, 2024
Paresh Rawal's comedic timing in Hera Pheri as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte made his character legendary in Indian cinema.
Boman Irani's comedic performance as the strict hospital dean, Dr. J. C. Asthana in Munnabhai M.B.B.S will be memorable.
Pankaj Tripathi's moving portrayal of a grieving father, Sadhya Ji was authentic and touching in Masaan.
Irrfan Khan's haunting performance as the mysterious Roohdar left a lasting impression in Haider.
Amrish Puri's iconic portrayal of the villain Mogambo in Mr India remains unforgettable.
Priyanka Chopra's nuanced performance of Kashibai adds depth to Bajirao Mastani.
Arshad Warsi’s portrayal of the loyal and quirky sidekick, Circuit in Munnabhai M.B.B.S added heart to the film.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's eccentric performance as the quirky journalist, Chand Nawab was entertaining and memorable in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Piyush Mishra's compelling performance as Nasir Ahmed went under the radar but added even more intrigue to Gangs of Wasseypur.
Rajpal Yadav's comedic portrayal of the naive Bandya adds charm to Chup Chup Ke.
