Top 9 most inspirational movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT to beat Monday blues
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
3 Idiots is on Amazon Prime Video. Aamir Khan's film will motivate you to work smarter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish on JioCinema is about a housewife rediscovering herself. It is filled with comedy and emotions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India on Amazon Prime Video has some vital life lessons for all to learn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjhi – The Mountain Man on Netflix is inspiring. The story is of a man who carves a road on a mountain after his wife's death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhichhore on Disney+Hotstar will motivate you to live life to fullest and teaches you that it's not always about winning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mary Kom on Netflix has Priyanka Chopra playing the role of World Champion boxer Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of legendary Milkha Singh, his struggles and journey to become world champion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Wake Up Sid on Netflix will definitely help you beat your Monday blues. It is entertaining and motivating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan on Netflix revolves around a boy who sails through all the circumstances to find his own path.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya on Netflix may help you answer the question - 'Main aisa kyun hoon?'
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix is a story of a young girl fighting all odds to become the first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal is an inspiring story of a deaf and mute boy training hard in cricket to play for India. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manish Malhotra Diwali bash: Nita Ambani arrives with bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya walk in solo
Find Out More