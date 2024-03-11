Top 9 most popular Korean dramas that are family friendly
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Reply 1988 is a nostalgic drama that takes place in the late 1980s and centers on the coming-of-age tales of five friends.
In the drama My Father is Strange, a well-known actor enters into a family's house and claims to be the father of their children.
Once Again is a family drama that centers on the lives of four adult siblings and their parents while delving into the complexity of love, family ties, and second chances.
My Unfamiliar Family: Three adult siblings discover shocking truths about their parents and one another in this drama that explores the nature of family connections, secrets, and healing.
I'll Take Care of You, Father: Four adult siblings with different personalities are forced to work together to operate the family business after their affluent father vanishes.
In the touching drama Five Enough, a widower with two kids and a divorcee with three kids decide to get married.
In the melodrama Angel Eyes, a lady who undergoes a corneal transplant and becomes blind again meets her first love, a former fireman, amidst family strife and sad pasts.
What Happens to My Family is a family comedy-drama that shows the highs and lows of a rich family as they work through disagreements and obstacles.
Heard It Through the Grapevine: A satirical drama that highlights social class distinctions and family relationships.
