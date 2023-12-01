Top 9 most popular movies and web series of 2023 on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
As the year is coming to an end, IMDb has shared the list of most popular movies and web series of 2023 that are streaming on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's the list of movies and web series that are streaming on Netflix and are among the most popular.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first position is held by Lust Stories 2 that starred Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and many more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film grabbed a lot of attention thanks to its bold content and twisted storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On second spot is Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan. The actress marked her OTT debut with with murder mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third spot is taken over by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller Mission Majnu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then on fifth spot is Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The Netflix's film is about a heist on a plane going wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kathal movie has taken up the ninth spot on the list of popular movies streaming on OTT. It is a comedy drama about a politician's jackfruit trees going missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the 2023 web series, it is Guns & Gulaabs that is most popular. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and more, the series is second on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder mystery Kohrra is on the fourth spot. It stars Barun Sobti as a cop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Naidu is also IMDb's list of most popular web series of 2023. It stands on sixth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna's Scoop that narrates the story of journalist Jigna Vora who was falsely arrested in J Dey murder case is on the ninth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, on screen bad boys that fans fell in love with
Find Out More