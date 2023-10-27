Top 9 most romantic Korean Dramas to watch this weekend on Netflix 

Korean dramas, or K-dramas, are popular all over the world and here we are with 9 most romantic Kdrama titles on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.
It's a thrilling, heartwarming, and hilarious ride that will make you laugh and cry.
This fantasy Kdrama is about a hotel in Seoul that caters to only ghosts, and the unlikely adventures of its greedy CEO and the human manager who works for her.
An investment firm CEO gets involved in a mysterious and dangerous game that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. And he finds love along the way.
A historical romance saga about a crown prince who loses his memory and lives as a commoner. He ends up marrying a woman who helps him recover his identity and his throne.
A tomboyish woman pretends to be a man to work at a coffee shop run by a handsome but arrogant heir. He starts to develop feelings for her, unaware of her true gender.
This one is an iconic K-drama that follows the life of a poor girl who attends an elite school and clashes with a group of rich and handsome boys known as F4.
She catches the eye of the leader of the group, who falls in love with her despite their differences. This one has been remade several times already.
Another historical drama with a dash of comedy. A modern-day chef gets transported into the body of a queen in the Joseon era. He has to face many challenges including one related to love.
A romantic comedy about two women who share the same name and fate, and a man who can see their future through his dreams.
This one is a realistic romance about three couples who deal with different issues in their relationships, such as marriage, cohabitation, career, and family.
