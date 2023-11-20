Top 9 most thrilling crime web series to binge on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Delhi Crime is a web series based on the Delhi gang rape case and the further investigations that were held by the police.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
House of Secrets tries to reveal the truth and study the theories regarding the mysterious deaths of 11 family members in Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns & Gulaabs is set in the fictional world of Gulaabgunj where a big city police officer and a mechanic fall in the clutches of a drug deal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara shows three friends who run a phishing scam which turns out to be very successful until they get caught and outed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee is about an officer pursuing a deadly criminal and ends up finding all the deadly clutches of corruption.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A formal police informant gets haunted by his past as he tries to save the life of his brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a web series about the undercover assignment of a constable as she eventually realises her full potential in the field.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is about a Police Officer and his investigations to free Mumbai from the chains of a criminal overlord.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak is about a couple of police officers trying to work their way around a puzzling murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Billboard Music Awards 2023: BTS' Suga, Jimin and other K-pop stars win big at BBMAs
Find Out More