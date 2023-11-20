Top 9 most thrilling crime web series to binge on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Delhi Crime is a web series based on the Delhi gang rape case and the further investigations that were held by the police.

House of Secrets tries to reveal the truth and study the theories regarding the mysterious deaths of 11 family members in Delhi.

Guns & Gulaabs is set in the fictional world of Gulaabgunj where a big city police officer and a mechanic fall in the clutches of a drug deal.

Jamtara shows three friends who run a phishing scam which turns out to be very successful until they get caught and outed.

Khakee is about an officer pursuing a deadly criminal and ends up finding all the deadly clutches of corruption.

A formal police informant gets haunted by his past as he tries to save the life of his brother.

She is a web series about the undercover assignment of a constable as she eventually realises her full potential in the field.

Sacred Games is about a Police Officer and his investigations to free Mumbai from the chains of a criminal overlord.

Aranyak is about a couple of police officers trying to work their way around a puzzling murder.

