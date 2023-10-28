Top 9 most underrated South Indian movies to watch on SonyLiv, JioCinema and more OTT

Here we are with Top 9 titles of some of the most underrated South Indian movies that you must watch once in your life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Thugs is a remake of Swathandriam Ardharathriyil, a prison action film that talks about the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A medical college student dons the garb of a samurai warrior to punish corrupt politicians and bureaucrats who take advantage of a faulty legal framework.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man who goes to the US to make it big falls in love with an NRI but she breaks up with him. However, who can deny the cupid?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithiin starrer was pretty loved by fans. Watch this one as bonus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Also known as Vada Chennai is one of the most controversial movies starring Dhanush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A carrom player joins gangsters and eliminates the one by one when they threaten his community.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An architect falls in love with his co-workers and his life turns topsy turvy after he parks his bike in a no parking zone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man falls head over heels in love with a woman and disguises himself in order to win her over. Watch this one for Yash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raja turns thief after he believes that his mom is dead. He meets a young girl escaping forced marriage and falls in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anwar a criminologist must race against time after a serial killer creates chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man with speech impairment in need of a job lands a suitcase full of money which actually belongs to a corrupt politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!