Top 9 most underrated South Indian movies to watch on SonyLiv, JioCinema and more OTT

Here we are with Top 9 titles of some of the most underrated South Indian movies that you must watch once in your life.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Thugs (JioCinema) 

Thugs is a remake of Swathandriam Ardharathriyil, a prison action film that talks about the lives of a few gangsters in Kanyakumari. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samurai (JioCinema) 

A medical college student dons the garb of a samurai warrior to punish corrupt politicians and bureaucrats who take advantage of a faulty legal framework.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A.AA2 (SonyLiv) 

A man who goes to the US to make it big falls in love with an NRI but she breaks up with him. However, who can deny the cupid?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A.AA 

This Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithiin starrer was pretty loved by fans. Watch this one as bonus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Central (SonyLiv) 

Also known as Vada Chennai is one of the most controversial movies starring Dhanush. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai 

A carrom player joins gangsters and eliminates the one by one when they threaten his community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Parking (SonyLiv) 

An architect falls in love with his co-workers and his life turns topsy turvy after he parks his bike in a no parking zone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heart Attack 3 (MX Player)

A man falls head over heels in love with a woman and disguises himself in order to win her over. Watch this one for Yash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loafer The Hero (MX Player) 

Raja turns thief after he believes that his mom is dead. He meets a young girl escaping forced marriage and falls in love. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathiraa (Amazon Prime Video) 

Anwar a criminologist must race against time after a serial killer creates chaos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sabhaapathy (SonyLiv) 

A man with speech impairment in need of a job lands a suitcase full of money which actually belongs to a corrupt politician.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone talks about her personal struggles on Koffee with Karan 8

 

 Find Out More