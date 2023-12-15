Top 9 most viewed Korean dramas on Netflix

Given how rapidly Squid Game became the most anticipated and watched K-drama, with fans still talking about it, it is only fitting that it be ranked number one on this list.
In Crash Landing on You, South Korean Heiress Yoon Se-ri paraglides and lands in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea.
The story of Itaewon Class revolves around Park Sae-ro-yi, a turbulent individual who not only pursues revenge for his father's death but also devotes all of his energy to establishing himself as a successful businessman.
The first K-drama to truly catch on with American streamers was Kingdom. The show is a suspenseful thriller that blends history with the zombie apocalypse.
Have you ever wished for an app that could tell you whether someone is feeling something for you nearby? That has been introduced by the K-drama Love Alarm.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a legal procedural that features romance, humour, drama, and a wealth of knowledge.
In Vincenzo, Vincenzo Cassano was raised by an Italian family after being adopted as a young child and went on to work as a mafia lawyer.
In the movie Bloodhounds, two former rivals who were competing in a boxing ring for a much-needed financial prize end up becoming unexpected allies.
The science teacher in All of Us Are Dead unintentionally releases a virus, resulting in a high school zombie apocalypse.
