Top 9 Pakistani actors loved by the Indian audience

Fawad Khan: His memorable roles in TV dramas and movies have won him a great deal of love in India. He is adored for his charisma and acting skills.
Mahira Khan: Treasured for her poise and ability, Mahira Khan has gained love in India for her enthralling roles in Bollywood.
Nikaal Zulfiqar: Well-liked in India for his significant contributions to Pakistani entertainment, Nikaal Zulfiqar is a talented and charming man.
Humaima Malick: Praised for her grace and acting ability, Humaima Malick has become well-known in India thanks to her powerful roles in television and motion pictures.
Sajal Ali: Lauded for her brilliance and poignant acting, Sajal Ali has captured the hearts of Indian audiences with her noteworthy parts in Pakistani dramas and films, in addition to her Bollywood debut.
Saba Qamar: Saba Qamar has gained recognition in India for her compelling performances in television and movies, as well as for her exceptional acting abilities and adaptability.
Javed Sheikh: Highly esteemed for his exceptional roles and adaptable acting, Javed Sheikh is adored in India for his contributions to the film industries of both Pakistan and India.
Imran Abbas Naqvi: Imran Abbas Naqvi is well regarded in India for his remarkable roles in TV shows and movies, as well as his acting prowess and charisma on television.
Ali Zafar: Known for his charisma and adaptability, Ali Zafar has captured Indian audiences' hearts with his mesmerizing performances in films and music.
