Top 9 revenge dramas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a spine chilling experience
Nikita Thakkar
Nov 07, 2023
Varun Dhawan proved his versatility with Badlapur in which he played the role of a grief stricken man whose family is killed. It is on JioCinema.
Sridevi starrer Mom on Zee5 is about a woman who seeks revenge from those who assaulted her stepdaughter.
Kaabil is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a blind man played by Hrithik Roshan who seeks revenge after his wife is raped.
In Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a transgender seeking revenge from those who ruined her life. It is on Zee5.
Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is a web series revolving around a mafia. Revenge, thrill, and more - it is one of the best web series.
The movie Agneepath is on Netflix. Vijay seeks revenge from Kancha Cheena for murdering his father. It is as dramatic as it can get.
Ghajini on Zee5 has Aamir Khan suffering from short-term memory loss but he remembers to seek revenge from those who killed his partner.
Haider on Netflix starring Shahid Kapoor is an adaptation of Hamlet. The story set in Jammu & Kashmir, it is about a son avenging father's death.
Mai on Netflix is a heart wrenching story of a mother taking a brutal path after she discovers criminals behind her daughter's death.
Gangs Of Wasseypur on Netflix is also a thrilling revenge saga revolving around gang lords of Wasseypur trying to control the coal mines.
Ek Villain starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra is on Disney+Hotstar. Ritieish Deshmukh plays a serial killer.
