Top 9 richest and beautiful Korean actresses
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 26, 2024
Hits like My Sassy Girl and My Love from the Star have made Jun Ji-hyun (Gianna Jun) one of Korea's most wealthy actresses.
Song Hye-kyo: Song Hye-kyo, a well-known actress who has gained recognition for her dramatic roles in shows like Descendants of the Sun.
Park Shin-hye: Beloved for her effortless charm and parts in hit dramas like Heirs, Park Shin-hye has become a household name in Korea.
Han Hyo-joo: Thanks to her alluring demeanor and parts in popular dramas, Han Hyo-joo has become well-known for her beauty and skill as well as for her financial success.
Kim Tae-hee: Having established a successful career, Kim Tae-hee is well-known for her timeless beauty and her parts in dramas such as Stairway to Heaven.
Lee Young-ae: Lee Young-ae, who gained notoriety and respect for her iconic part in Dae Jang Geum and ageless beauty, has also accumulated money.
Park Bo-young : Park Bo-young's diverse acting abilities and endearing charisma have helped her become well-known in both film and television.
Shin Min-a: Well-known for her striking appearance and varied parts in dramas such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Shin Min-a has made a name for herself as a successful and in-demand actor.
Ha Ji-won has enthralled audiences in dramas such as Secret Garden and Empress Ki with her striking performances and ageless beauty.
