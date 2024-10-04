Top 9 richest YouTubers of India and their net worth
Pooja Darade
| Oct 04, 2024
From Ranveer Allahbadia to Bhuvam Bam, we have listed some of India's richest YouTubers.
Gaurav Chaudhary's net worth is Rs 356 crore.
Youtuber-actor Bhuvan Bam makes a big fortune with Rs 122 crore as his net worth.
Amit Bhadana's net worth is Rs 58 crore.
Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps has a net worth of Rs 58 crore.
Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav's net worth is Rs 50 crore.
Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar's net worth is Rs 50 crore
YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari makes big bucks with Rs 41 crore.
Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has a net worth of Rs 41 crore
Anurag Dhobal's net worth is Rs 25 crore.
