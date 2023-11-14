Top 9 Salman Khan movies to watch on OTT before watching Tiger 3
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Tubelight- It created a buzz before its release and was worth the wait.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Filled with drama, comedy and emotions, this film has been liked by the audience in large numbers.
Bodyguard- Fans enjoyed the chemistry between Salman and Kareena and gave the film a thumbs up.
Dabangg- Chulbul Pandey became a popular character of Salman after the release of this film.
Ek Tha Tiger- This film gave some of the best songs to groove.
Kick- It earned a good amount on the Box Office and made fans go crazy for Salman’s one liners in the film.
Race3- Salman was seen in a different character zone which was appreciated by his fans.
Ready- This romantic comedy is a must to watch if you are a Salman fan.
Sultan- The film crossed the 600 crore club on the Box Office.
