Top 9 Salman Khan movies to watch on OTT before watching Tiger 3

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Tubelight- It created a buzz before its release and was worth the wait.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Filled with drama, comedy and emotions, this film has been liked by the audience in large numbers.

Bodyguard- Fans enjoyed the chemistry between Salman and Kareena and gave the film a thumbs up.

Dabangg- Chulbul Pandey became a popular character of Salman after the release of this film.

Ek Tha Tiger- This film gave some of the best songs to groove.

Kick- It earned a good amount on the Box Office and made fans go crazy for Salman’s one liners in the film.

Race3- Salman was seen in a different character zone which was appreciated by his fans.

Ready- This romantic comedy is a must to watch if you are a Salman fan.

Sultan- The film crossed the 600 crore club on the Box Office.

