Top 9 scariest horror movies to watch right now on Youtube
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Paranormal Activity is a found footage film that is a must watch. It follows the story of a couple that moves into a new home and finds out about a supernatural presence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Exorcism is another found footage horror of Cotton Marcus and his last exorcism on Nell who is believed to be possessed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Black Hole takes more of a sci-fi horror approach as it follows the real life story of CERN's particle accelerator and its search for the God Particle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Threads goes for a post apocalyptic theme of a separation of a couple and their fight alone to survive what is coming.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nosferatu the Vampyre is a remake of German silent film about a dracula whose sole purpose is to bring chaos and spread evil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mimic follows the story of a couple who take in a lost girl in the woods under their care but eventually find out the truth about the girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poltergeist is well known as one of the scariest movies out there. Some people considered it cursed as well with some of its actors meeting tragic endings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is after 20 years of the incident of Halloween night. Blumhouse’s Halloween 2018 is the movie that H20 have taken inspiration from.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Frightmare includes grim story telling packed up with a good amount of Dark humour. It follows the story of an insane couple which just got released.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, David Beckham and more celebs at India vs New Zealand match
Find Out More