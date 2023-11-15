Top 9 scariest horror movies to watch right now on Youtube

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Paranormal Activity is a found footage film that is a must watch. It follows the story of a couple that moves into a new home and finds out about a supernatural presence.

The Last Exorcism is another found footage horror of Cotton Marcus and his last exorcism on Nell who is believed to be possessed.

The Black Hole takes more of a sci-fi horror approach as it follows the real life story of CERN's particle accelerator and its search for the God Particle.

Threads goes for a post apocalyptic theme of a separation of a couple and their fight alone to survive what is coming.

Nosferatu the Vampyre is a remake of German silent film about a dracula whose sole purpose is to bring chaos and spread evil.

The Mimic follows the story of a couple who take in a lost girl in the woods under their care but eventually find out the truth about the girl.

Poltergeist is well known as one of the scariest movies out there. Some people considered it cursed as well with some of its actors meeting tragic endings.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is after 20 years of the incident of Halloween night. Blumhouse’s Halloween 2018 is the movie that H20 have taken inspiration from.

Frightmare includes grim story telling packed up with a good amount of Dark humour. It follows the story of an insane couple which just got released.

