Top 9 Sci-Fi movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

How many times have we heard about the recent nearly irreversible nature of climate change? The movie Snowpiercer makes that point quite clear.

In the movie HER, a man eventually develops feelings for Samantha, an artificial intelligence voice operating system.

Okja is a scathing parody on scientific ethics and corporate greed that tells the tale of a young South Korean girl who will stop at nothing to save her genetically altered "Superpig."

Infinity Chamber is the perfect movie for you if you enjoy intense, immersive cinema.

What if all of your dreams were within your control? Wait, script them literally, not just control them! For you, that is Inception.

If you enjoy intricate movies that make you take copious notes and search online obsessively, Interstellar is a must-see.

Altered Carbon, without a doubt, this is among the greatest science fiction films ever made.

Avatar is a film we all are aware about and the good critics are known to all of us.

Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie with an intriguing plot that is based on a Japanese manga series.

