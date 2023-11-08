Top 9 signs Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will shatter box office records
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 will end the long wait on 12th November 2023.
Tiger 3 is part of the successful Tiger franchise, which has a track record of box office success.
Tiger 3 has already garnered a positive response in advance booking collection.
Releasing during a festive season like Diwali is a strategic move to maximize box office earnings.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are a proven hit duo with a massive fan following.
The film promises high-octane action sequences that are a major draw for audiences.
Catchy and popular songs have created pre-release excitement and boosted ticket sales.
Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF spy universe along with Pathaan which has done phenomenal business this year.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting this film, contributing to its pre-release hype.
Salman Khan’s star power adds to the film's potential success.
