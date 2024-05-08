Top 9 South Indian actresses that are known for their Bollywood hits

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna is well known for her role in the movie Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood movies.

Kajal Aggarwal is well known for her role in Singham, playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s love interest.

Nayanthara recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been seen in many Bollywood movies like Entertainment, Himmatwala and more.

Shriya Saran is well known for her role in the Ajay Devgn movie, Drishyam.

Taapsee Pannu originally started from Telugu cinema and now appears in Bollywood movies like Dunki, Badla, and many more movies.

Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ramayana playing the role of Sita.

Trisha Krishnan is well known for her role in the comedy movie Khatta Meetha alongside Akshay Kumar.

Shruti Haasan was seen in Bollywood movies like Gabbar is Back, Behen Hogi Teri, Welcome Back and more.

