Top 9 South Indian actresses that are known for their Bollywood hits
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna is well known for her role in the movie Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is well known for her role in Singham, playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s love interest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia has been seen in many Bollywood movies like Entertainment, Himmatwala and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran is well known for her role in the Ajay Devgn movie, Drishyam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu originally started from Telugu cinema and now appears in Bollywood movies like Dunki, Badla, and many more movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the movie Ramayana playing the role of Sita.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan is well known for her role in the comedy movie Khatta Meetha alongside Akshay Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan was seen in Bollywood movies like Gabbar is Back, Behen Hogi Teri, Welcome Back and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 problematic films of Bollywood that raised too many questions
Find Out More